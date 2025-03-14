Oyebanji commends Ekiti elders over new book on Yoruba ethos

… Says he can’t afford to let Ekiti people down

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has commended Ekiti elders for their efforts at re- awakening culture and tradition with the publication of a new book that harps on Yoruba ethos of Omoluabi.

Governor Oyebanji gave the commendation on Thursday during the presentation of a book “Yoruba Renaissance: Challenges and prospects” to him by the Ekiti Council of elders.

The presentation of the book written by Sir Lawrence Egunjobi was a major highlight of the meeting which took place at the Conference Hall, Governor’s office , Ado- Ekiti.

Acknowledging members of the Council for the critical role they are playing in offering guidance and support to his administration, Governor Oyebanji described the elders as a pillar of support and strength to the state.

The Governor commended the elders for birthing a new book that would reshape the culture and tradition of the Yoruba race in the face of the current realities of the nation and also thanked them for their frequent position papers on government policies and for providing alternative views for the policies.

He reiterated the commitment of his administration to continue serving Ekiti people with utmost dedication, integrity, and selflessness, noting that he could not afford to let down the people who reposed confidence in him by voting him into power.

The Governor affirmed that he rode to power on the goodwill of Ekiti people and he owes them obligation to perform credibly well and not bring disrepute to them.

He added that he was able to achieve a lot within the short time of his administration because he daily asked God for wisdom to lead the people of the state, saying he is conscious of all decisions made by his administration with the intention of delivering the shared prosperity promised Ekiti people regardless of religious or party affiliation.

While assuring the senior citizens that his government’s commitment to maintaining a strong partnership with them for the progress of the state and for ensuring policies and decisions of government aligns with the values and aspiration of the masses, the Governor urged them to key into the free elders health insurance scheme of the state to improve their health status.

“I have listened to and read the address of the President, and I don’t think that I have a choice other than to serve Ekiti people because I can’t be raised by a team of people like you and not do well and I am always conscious of the fact that if I do otherwise, it is going to bring disgrace to a lot of people, especially you my parents, my children, my wife and a lot of people that are so dear to me so every time I pray to God for wisdom to always do the right thing.

“And I must thank the Council of Elders for your frequent position papers on government policies, you have written to me on security, on education and I can say you are one of the few in the state that has provided an alternative views on government policies and that speaks to the position of elders in the society,” the Governor asserted.

Earlier, the President, Ekiti Council of Elders, Prof. Joseph Oluwasanmi expressed heartfelt commendation to the Governor for the dexterity he had displayed in the governance of the state since his inauguration over two years ago, affirming that he had combined the Solomon wisdom and grace of God to take the state to the enviable level it is now.

According to the President, the book is a succinct enunciation of Yoruba socio-cultural and political values as encapsulated in the Omoluabi ethos adding that due to the national outlook of the contents of the book, the Yoruba Council of is collaborating with the Ekiti Council in the presentation and launching of the book to prominent Yoruba traditional and political leaders.

Also at the event were the Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Habibat Adubiaro, Chief of Staff, Mr Niyi Adebayo among others.

