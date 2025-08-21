Oyebanji cautions against politicising Ekiti Federal roads

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has warned detractors against discrediting the Federal Government on the state of federal roads in the state, noting that all challenges cannot be surmounted overnight.

Speaking at the 2025 Udiroko Festival in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday, Governor Oyebanji expressed displeasure at the narrative that the Federal Government has abandoned Ekiti State in view of the deplorable state of the Ado-Aramoko-Itawure road.

The Governor said detractors are aware that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has awarded the construction of Ado- Ikere- Akure road, Ado-Ijan-Iluomoba road which are currently under construction, but are on the mission to discredit the President because of Ado-Aramoko-Itawure road which has not been awarded for construction.

He explained that the ongoing construction of the two federal roads in the state is an indication that the President loves Ekiti State but cannot attend to all requests at a go. He added that the state has also completed the reconstruction of the Ado- Iworoko- Ifaki federal road to complement efforts of the Federal Government.

While stressing that Ekiti State remains eternally grateful to the President, Governor Oyebanji said, “let me use this opportunity to tell Ekiti people that the President of this country is supportive of Ekiti State, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is doing everything humanly possible for the state and I stand here to give testimony to that. The President has supported us a lot but it is not possible for him to solve all our problems in two years.

“As I speak today, the construction of Ado-Ikere-Itaogbolu-Akure road is ongoing, also the Ado-Ijan-Iluomoba road has been awarded, while the state has also completed the reconstruction of the Ado- Iworoko- Ifaki federal road to complement the efforts of the federal government. It is unfair for any Ekiti indigene to use the condition of Aramoko-Itawure road to measure this government. Ekiti people are not ingrates, we reject that narrative and we say the President is supporting us and Ekiti people are in support of the President”, he added.

While congratulating the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe for the 2025 Udiroko festival, the Governor, who lauded the monarch’s efforts in fostering peace, unity and cultural heritage of Ado Ekiti, described the royal father as a symbol of wisdom and an embodiment of Ekiti rich cultural heritage.

Governor Oyebanji said the reign of the monarch has brought remarkable progress to Ado-Ekiti and the state at large, emphasizing that Udiroko festival remains a testament to the monarch’s visionary leadership, which has sustained the Ekiti tradition in a modern society.

“I congratulate Kabiyesi, the Ewi of Ado Ekiti for the development you have brought to the state capital and Ekiti state at large. I thank you for your commitment to the development of Ado and the state in general, you are one Oba who loves Ekiti with every fibre in you and I am grateful to you for the support you have given to our government. Thank you for being a father indeed,” the governor said.

In his addresss, the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe noted that Udiroko Festival has been transformed from its traditional view to a dynamic platform for community development and engagement serving as an avenue to reflect on the collective journey of Ado Ekiti people, evaluate progress, as well as envision a future that is in tandem with the values of unity, growth, adaptability and development.

Oba Adejugbe, who hailed Governor Oyebanji for his unwavering commitment and concrete policy drive towards good governance, accountability and effective service delivery added that Udiroko remains the springboard for many developmental projects over the years, including the construction of the Great Fajuyi Hall, modern palace, a modern architectural amphitheatre among many others, all of which have transformed the city into a tourist attraction.

The monarch further commended the Governor on his various efforts to facilitate development programme to the state with visible impacts in the socio-economic, political and cultural life of the state which has brought massive gains to the people.

He highlighted some of the landmark achievements of Governor Oyebanji to include legacy projects such as Agro-allied international airport which has opened Ekiti State to the world, effective linkage roads through the ring roads that navigate the state capital facilitating easy inter and intra-city/town movement, construction of an overhead bridge to give Ado-Ekiti a befitting status as the capital of Ekiti State among others.

Oba Adejugbe called on all political actors in the state to work towards peaceful coexistence and not to see political position as a do or die affair, stressing the need to respect the preference of the people for the collective development of Ekiti State in particular and Nigeria in general.

He also commended President Bola Tinubu for the far-reaching reforms he has introduced to bring succour to Nigerians using the platform of the festival to appeal to the people to endure the initial pains that may feel, adding that he was sure the gains of the reforms would be enduring.

Also at the event were the Deputy Governor, Chief Monisade Afuye, Wife of the Governor, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji; Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye; former Governor Niyi Adebayo, former Governor Ayodele Fayose, former and serving members of the National Assembly, former and serving members of the state house of assembly, members of the state Executive Council, among others.

