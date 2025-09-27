Oyebanji bags another award of excellence 

Another honour came the way of Governor Biodun Oyebanji on Friday in Lagos as he emerged the 2025 Grand Prix Award winner in the Edge Award organised by the Marketing Edge Magazine.

The Grand Prix is the flagship of the Edge Award and is awarded to a notable Nigerian leader who has demonstrated excellence in leadership and recorded great accomplishments in the year under review.

Governor Oyebanji who was the Chairman of the event and Keynote Speaker, was not physically present at the event as he was with the President in Ibadan for the installation of Olubadan of Ibadan.

The Governor was represented at the event by the Chief of Staff, Oyeniyi Adebayo, who also received the award on his behalf.

