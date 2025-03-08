Oyebanji at APC Ward meeting, calls for unity, accommodation of new members 

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has called on members of the All Progressives Congress to remain united and embrace new members in order to further strengthen the party and position it for victory in future elections.

He gave the charge on Thursday when he paid an unscheduled visit to the APC Ado Ekiti, Ward 8, where party members held their meeting.

The governor, whose visit caught members unaware, said the purpose of the sudden visit was to ascertain the level of punctuality of the party members, particularly those who hold political office, and to appreciate members of the party for their support for the APC and the government.

Expressing satisfaction at the turn out of members at the meeting, he encouraged party members to foster a sense of belonging among new and existing members, stressing that the strength of the party lies in its ability to accommodate diverse perspectives while maintaining a united front.

He urged the leaders to intensify efforts in promoting harmony and addressing grievances promptly to ensure members feel valued and respected.

Oyebanji said: “I am here for two reasons today, first is to ascertain the number of appointees that attend meetings and the second reason is to thank you for your support for the party and for the government.

“We cannot appoint everybody.

“Yet you remain in the party with the hope that things will get better and I assure you by the grace of God, those who are not on appointment, government initiatives will get to you and your children.

“I have only one plea: Please, it is the people that make party and it is through humility and unity that we can gather party members, so please anybody that wants to join, don’t shut the door on them.

“Don’t let us say some people didn’t vote for us during elections or during primaries you did not work for us.

“It is the people that make the party.

“Whatever we are going to become in life has been written by God and nobody can hinder it.

“So, please don’t let us shut our doors.

“Let us open our doors to allow people to enter our party, so when elections come, it will be easy for us.”

Speaking earlier, the Ward Chairman, Arowolo Tajudeen, who could not hide his excitement, expressed his profound gratitude to the Governor for attending the meeting.

He noted that Oyebanji has made history as the first governor to attend ward meetings.

The chairman commended his monumental achievements, which, according to him, have strengthened the party’s reputation and drawn more supporters to the party.

He added that the governor’s efforts have created a solid foundation for the party to thrive in future elections.

