Oyebanji approves work-from-home policy for Ekiti workers

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has approved a work-from-home arrangement for civil servants in the state.

The policy, a statement on Friday said, was aimed at cushioning the effect of the current economic situation on workers.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, under the new arrangement, officers on Grade Level 01 to Grade Level 07 will work from home three days a week.

Also, officers on Levels 08 to 12 are to work from home two days in a week, while officers on Levels 13 to 17 will work from home once in a week.

The new arrangement, which commences on September 9, 2024, excludes essential workers like teachers, core health workers in the hospitals and security personnel among others.

According to the Governor’s directive, each Ministry, Department and Agency is expected to produce a workable schedule for staff in order to ensure that the new work-from-home arrangement does not jeopardise effective service delivery.

The arrangement will be in place tor a period of two months and is subject to periodic review in line with prevailing circumstances.

Also, the arrangement does not affect other palliative measures put in place by the state government, including the monthly wage award for workers and pensioners; and the free bus service for workers and students.

The statement by Oyebode added: “The Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji administration is committed to workers’ welfare and will continue to put in place necessary measures to enhance their productivity.”

