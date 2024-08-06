Oyebanji approves new officials for Ekiti United, Ekiti Queens FC

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State has approved the technical crew for Ekiti United FC and Ekiti Queens FC.

Technical Adviser to the Governor on Sports Development, Dr. Olusola Osetoba, said this in a statement on Monday.

Osetoba stated that the new Head Coach for Ekiti United FC is Akin Olowookere, while Candy Jacob is the new Head Coach for Ekiti Queens FC.

Other members for Ekiti Queens FC are Team Manager, Moji Ogunsakin; Head Coach, Vandy Jacob; Assistant Coach 1, Adewumi Taiwo; Assistant Coach 2, Bailey Abimbola; and Goalkeeper Trainer, Alabi Emmanuel.

The statement added that other crew members include Welfare, Okunola Felicia; Medical, Alade Kolawole; Nurse Abioye Bisola; Camp Commandant, Bunmi Isijola; Masseur, Adesoye Bright; Kit Manager, Oyekunle Fatoba; and Secretary, Babatunde Damilola.

The crew for Ekiti United FC are the Team Manager, Babajide Babatola; Head Coach, Olowokere Akindele; and Assistant Coach 1, Salawu Rotimi.

Others are Assistant Coach 2, Afolabi Mayowa; Goalkeeper Trainer, Bamidele Kolawole; Welfare Anthony Osegboun; Nurse 1, Omoboriowo Sade; and Nurse 2, Christianah Ajayi.

Other crew members include Camp Commandant, Arowolo Kayode; Masseur, Ayodele Dabiri; Kit Manager, Temidayo Apata, while the Secretary is Idowu Boluwaji.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the crew and staff of both teams have officially assumed duties on August 1.

