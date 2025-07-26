Oyebamiji: Purpose over politics?, by Abiodun Komolafe

The pursuit of power and purpose often intersect in politics. This raises fundamental questions about leadership, governance, and the role of individuals in shaping their societies. In Nigeria’s context, marked by fluid alliances and shifting loyalties, a technocrat’s dilemma is particularly pronounced.



While the intersection of purpose and politics is a matter for another time, Bola Oyebamiji’s decision to run for the Osun State governorship election in 2026, under the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform is a case in point. With his extensive experience in both public and private sectors, Oyebamiji’s candidacy promises a potentially new wave of development and accountability in the state.



In the midst of economic turmoil, the technocrat’s promise of pragmatic solutions can be a potent catalyst for change. Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign symbolizes this phenomenon, where the phrase “It’s the economy, stupid” resonated with voters and transcended partisan divides. By positioning himself as a competent economic manager, Clinton defied expectations and secured the presidency. This strategic emphasis on economic competence can be a decisive factor in times of crisis. It can allow a candidate to rise above partisan politics and tap into the electorate’s desire for pragmatic solutions.



In the present field of wannabes, if AMBO, as Oyebamiji is fondly called, positions himself as the competent technocrat, who manifests the mantra, “Cometh the hour, cometh the man” – someone who rises to meet the moment’s challenges, he will be very difficult to stop. As Clinton showed at a similar time of economic dysfunction, the candidate who projects himself as a doer, who can put food on the table and elevate living standards, has a very clear advantage. Given his track record, I think AMBO has the savvy to do so!



With over-28 years of expertise in the banking sector, and as the current Managing Director/CEO of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Oyebamiji’s leadership approach is characterized by a commitment to communal development, grassroots mobilization, and inclusive governance.



But the conversation shouldn’t end there! With existential threats looming, Nigerians are seeking a proven leader who can manage resources effectively and outline a programme similar to the Unity Party of Nigeria’s iconic Four Cardinal Programme of 1979. If AMBO showcases his ability to deliver, he may be seen as a modern-day equivalent of the late Lateef Jakande and Bola Ige. Both leaders were elected based on their reputation as capable administrators, rather than partisan affiliations.

Also Read

It’d be in Oyebamiji’s interest to build a data-driven ‘coalition of the grassroots’ to achieve his purpose. He should leverage his proven economic credentials as Osun State Commissioner for Finance (2017-2018; 2019-2022) to make a strong case. Specifically, he could highlight his achievements in fiscal balance during his tenure and explain how these successes can be built upon and fine-tuned in today’s conditions.



Further still, AMBO should revisit the annals of history and examine the trends that have shaped voters’ perceptions of managerial competence. Defections alone don’t win elections, as the 2022 Osun State governorship election has shown. Similarly, endorsements alone don’t guarantee success, as the 2015 presidential election has revealed. Much more needs to be done to win voters’ trust!



Currently, across Osun State’s senatorial districts, the electorate is palpably receptive to a leader who epitomizes these qualities. The state is currently in a state of flux, with no single political party dominating the electorate’s imagination. The question therefore remains: can Oyebamiji forge the necessary alliances to capitalize on this sentiment and turn it to his advantage?



May the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world, grant us peace in Nigeria!



●ijebujesa@yahoo.co.uk;●08033614419 – SMS only.

Post Views: 10