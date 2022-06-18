Oworonshoki: Family says ex-LG chair imposed as monarch

The Royal Family of Oworonshoki Kingdom in Lagos State on Saturday opposed the alleged imposition of Oba Babatunde Saliu as the new Oloworo Of Oworonshoki Kingdom.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Lagos State Government on Wednesday installed Saliu as the king.

The former Vice-Chairman of Kosofe Local Government Area was installed as the new traditional ruler of the community and handed a staff of office to authenticate his installation.

NAN also reports that there has been a tussle over the vacant Oloworo of Oworonshoki royal stool after Oba Bashiru Saliu joined his ancestors on August 30, 2021.

Taiwo Saliu, the Alase of Oworonshoki Kingdom, told NAN that the new traditional ruler was not elected by the kingmakers in the palace.

Taiwo said: “Babatunde is not the chosen one among the princes.

“He just used his influence as a politician to attain the throne.

“And the royal family is not in support of his kingship because we know that Nurudeen Saliu, the eldest son of the late king, is the chosen one by the kingmakers to attain the throne.

“We are appealing to the state governor to come to our aid in Oworonshoki Kingdom to settle this kingship tussle once and for all to avoid conflicts within the community.”

Also, Sultan Saliu, the Elebo of Oworonshoki, told NAN that the way Babatunde attained the throne was not in accordance with the laid down culture of the kingdom.

He said that spiritual consultations and other cultural practice needed to be done before attaining the throne but was neglected by the new traditional ruler.

“All we want from the state government is to ensure the king elect attains the throne in Oworonshoki Kingdom to avoid chaos in the community,” he said.

Chief Olayinka Saliu, one of the wives of late Bashir Saliu, while narrating her ordeal, said: “Babatunde after being imposed as the king chased us out of the palace.

“I was chased out of the palace like a criminal.

“Imagine me as an olori in a palace being dragged by law enforcement on the instructions of the new king.

“This is a taboo in our land.

“Both the royal family and the community didn’t want Babatunde as our king and it is very obvious because why will you be threatening your family with security officials because of position.

“It is very unfortunate.”

Balkis Saliu, one of the princesses in the palace, said the whole family and the community were not aware about Babatunde becoming the next king in the palace.

She said: “Nobody was aware about his position.

“He is just using his political influence to attain the position.

“He is not the choice of the kingmakers, the family and the community.

“We want the state government to intervene to avoid conflicts in the land.”

Reacting, Saliu, the newly-inaugurated traditional ruler, told NAN that the royal family was aware of his kingship arrangement.

He said: “Anybody in the family that says he or she is not aware about my kingship arrangement is an enemy of truth.

“The palace is peaceful and all members of the royal family are here with me in the palace with the community members.”

