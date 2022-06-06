Owo tragedy: Makinde pays condolence visit to Ondo

Governor of Oyo State, ‘Seyi Makinde, has visited Owo, Ondo State, where worshippers at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, were attacked on Sunday, leading to scores being feared dead and several injured.

The governor, who condoled with the government and people of Ondo State on the unfortunate incident, noted that necessary intelligence must be deployed to prevent a recurrence of such incident.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) Taiwo Adisa, indicated that Governor Makinde, was received at the premises of the Church by his Ondo State counterpart, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, and the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

The statement further indicated that Governor Makinde, who was accompanied by his Special Adviser on Strategy and Political Matters, Hon. Babatunde Oduyoye, visited the affected church and the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, in company of Akeredolu and Aregbesola.

Speaking to newsmen at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, where most of the surviving victims with various degrees of injuries were receiving treatments, Makinde said that the nation must be prepared to stop terrorism.

He added that he was concerned and hoped that there was no nexus between the June 5, 2021 attack on Igangan, Oyo State and that of Owo, Ondo State in June 2022.

Governor Makinde, who was moved to tears at the sight of an infant casualty with severe injuries, said the attack was unacceptable and highly condemnable.

He declared that such attacks must never be allowed to recur, calling on all stakeholders to be more prepared and to deploy intelligence to prevent a recurrence.

He said: “We just saw a baby on the bed there struggling for life. It was a dastardly act.

But we have to avoid any knee-jerk reaction. We have to use the intelligence that we have and not just say a particular thing cannot happen. We have to be prepared.

“I don’t want to make it sound as though this is a regional thing, but as long as it is not acceptable anywhere else, we don’t want to see this kind of thing anywhere in the South-West region of Nigeria.”

The governor had, on Sunday, expressed his condolences to Governor Akeredolu, the families of the victims and Ondo State on the incident, which he described as a dastardly act.

He said: “My deepest condolences to my brother, His Excellency Rotimi Akeredolu, the people of Owo, families of the victims and Ondo State on the dastardly attack on worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo today.

“May the souls of the victims rest in peace.

“This unprovoked and barbaric attack is condemnable in its entirety. I urge the security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are found and brought to book.”