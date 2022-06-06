Owo: Terrorists wipe out visiting family, couple who married a day earlier

A clearer picture of those killed in the attack by terrorists at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owo Ondo State has started emerging.

The terrorists had invaded the church at about midday, using explosives and guns to kill over 50 worshippers.

The larger part of those who died are reportedly children.

A Twitter user: @OGAboss_gbenga, said an entire family that was visiting theirs was wiped out by the terrorists.

He tweeted: “This one hit home, my uncle and his kids.”

Minutes later, he added: “We just found his wife in the mortuary too, Well a whole family wiped out. And they were only visiting my parents.”

The photograph of a couple was also shared online.

They were said to have married the day earlier.

Named as Kelvin and Blessing, the couple are believed to have attended the service for thanksgiving.