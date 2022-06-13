Owo terror attack: Akeredolu extends mourning period in Ondo

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has extended the mourning period in the state to Wednesday.

This was contained in a statement signed by Richard Olatunde, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor in Akure.

Olatunde explained that the extension was sequel to the resolution of the South West Governors’ Forum to observe a three-day mourning period, starting from Monday, across all the southwest states.

He said: “Governor Akeredolu has also directed that all flags in the state must be flown at half-mast for the three days period.

“Recall that the governor had directed that all flags in the state be flown at half-mast for seven days from Monday to Sunday.

“Governor Akeredolu appreciated the governors in the Southwest for the massive love and cooperation shown since the horrendous attack in Owo.”