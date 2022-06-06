Owo Massacre: NSCIA condemns attack, says it’s grievous sin

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has condemned the bloody attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.

The condemnation is contained in a statement signed by the Council’s Director of Administration, Arc. Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu, stressing that the onslaught was a crime not only against humanity but a grievous and inexplicable sin.

NSCIA urged all peoples of faith to take the attack as a direct assault on all law-abiding citizens and should therefore be in the vanguard to halt the evil that appears to be assailing the life, property and integrity of humanity, particularly believers in God.

The Council also called on the Governments at all levels to issue an ultimatum for the security agencies to unravel the identity and bring to book the perpetrators of the violation of sanctity of not only life but also religions.

The statement read: “The security agents, who have been engaged to combat criminality and insecurity, are enjoined to heed the Qur’anic call that:

“…For had it not been that God checks one set of people by means of another; monasteries, churches, synagogues, and mosques, wherein the name of God is persistently mentioned, would surely have been pulled down. Verily, God will help those who help His (Cause). Truly, God is All-Strong, All-Mighty.(Q 22: 40)

“It is therefore mandatory for security agencies to help in rescuing the helpless citizens that we have all become”.

The Council, the statement said stands in absolute solidarity with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Catholic community, the government and people of Ondo State and commiserates with the families of the victims in this period of immeasurable agony and distress.

No fewer than 50 people, young and old – worshippers were gruesomely murdered and several others were severely wounded.