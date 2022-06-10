Owo Massacre: Gov. Akeredolu faults FG’s link to ISWAP

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has faulted declaration by the Federal Government (FG) that ISWAP terrorist group was responsible for last Sunday’s terrorist attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, in Owo local government area of the South Western State.

Akeredolu, who said he took the conclusion with a pinch of salt, made the response while speaking Friday during an interaction with a Swiss-based Christian human rights Organisation, Christian Solidarity International (CSI).

He buttressed his point by arguing that ISWAP always takes responsibility for any attack it carries out, noting that the Southwest region has been a peace haven before the attack.

According to him: ”The statement is too hasty. I take their conclusion with a pinch of salt. ISWAP doesn’t hide their attacks. If they had done it, they would have owned up. We are yet to know their identity and our security people are still on their trail.

“We are helping the victims of the attack. Including those who lost their loved ones and those who are in the hospitals. We have also had people who have offered the state government some assistance. Some people have donated to the Catholic.”

On State police, the Governor said: “A single police command cannot guarantee safety in this country. We must have state police now. Amotekun suffers a lot of limitations in getting all the equipment needed to fight these criminals.”

Akeredolu described the international community reactions to the killings in Owo as unprecedented.