Owo Killing: Group donates N2m to victims

The Neo Black Movement of Africa (NBM) has donated N2m to victims of the June 5 terror attack in St Francis Church, Owo, in the Owo local government area of Ondo State.

It said it would help to showcase the rich cultural values of the Owo community ahead of the Owo Igogo festival.

The organization’s National President, Olorogun Ese Kakor, made the donations when he visited the scene of the attack and the palace of the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III.

Olorogun Kakor said it was unimaginable that gunmen could kill people inside the sanctuary of God.

Kakor described the NBM as a pan African organization that promotes Africa culture and engaged in humanitarian services.

He insisted that the NBM was not part of the Blackaxe confraternity.

“We came to sympathise with the church on this attack. We come to share in their grief and sympathize with the people of Owo.

Parish Priest of the church, Fr. Vincent Amadin, said the number of injured persons have risen.

Amadin said those who went home after the incident didn’t know they had internal injuries.

“You cannot say this is the actual figure because more than half of the church were affected. There are various forms of injuries. Some just went home with minor injuries but they are complaining now. A woman that didn’t know she had internal injuries called me yesterday after she fell.”

Oba Ogunoye III said it was unfortunate that terrorists defiled the House of God and attempted to shatter the peace enjoyed in Owo.

“It is an unfortunate incident that we never expected.

“Nigeria has been experiencing terrorist attack but we were concern that this incident could come to our area. We are experiencing it now. We are all challenged by what really happened. They have turned this land into a land of violence. Our humanity is challenged. The FG should focus on protecting lives and property. We should get prepared to defend ourselves. The perpetrators are looking for soft spots. We must protect ourselves. Nobody has the right to take life.”