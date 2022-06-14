Owo killing: Catholic Church fixes date for burial of victims

The Catholic Diocese of Ondo has fixed June 17, 2022 for the mass burial of worshippers killed in the attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.

No fewer than 40 worshippers died in the attack on June 5, 2022 by terrorists who made use of bombs and guns.

The Director of Social Communication of the Diocese of Ondo, Rev. Fr. Augustine Ikwu, confirmed the burial date on Monday.

Ikwu said the mass burial would take place at a new cemetery on Emure Road, Owo.

The cleric urged parishioners and Christian faithful in the state to be part of the funeral mass, which starts by 9am.

He said the deceased would be accorded their last respect during the funeral mass expected to be graced by the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and members of his cabinet.

He urged Nigerians, especially Christians, to pray for the repose of the souls of the deceased Catholic faithful and quick recovery for those badly injured.