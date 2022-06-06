Owo church attack: SWEGOP tasks South-West governors to regulate okada operation

Consequent upon Sunday’s invasion of the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State by suspected bandits, during which many unsuspecting worshippers were massacred, the South-West Group of Online Publishers (SWEGOP) has alerted governors of South-West states to the need to rise up in unanimity to prevent future occurrence.

Chairman, Olayinka Agboola and Remi Oladoye, the PRO of the online publishers in a statement, specifically asked the governors to tighten security on commercial motorcycle operators through a coordinated data system to separate criminals from law-abiding operators.

“A situation whereby everybody is coming from everywhere, including neighbouring countries, to operate okada unchecked is an aid to surprise attacks like what was witnessed in Owo on Sunday. It is high time our governors went after those who disguise as okada riders but are gun carriers, peddlers. They are in our midst already, but with governors’ resolve, they can be sent back to where they came from,” they noted.

SWEGOP commiserated with the bereaved Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and people of the state over the incident, praying to God to repose souls of the unfortunate casualties and give families they left behind the fortitude to bear the loss.

“The evil these strangers do in our midst is becoming too much to bear. Our leaders should, therefore, rise up now to this challenge before they wipe everybody off,” the statement concluded.