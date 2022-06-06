Owo attack: Primate Ayodele asks churches to build strong security system

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has reacted to the gruesome murder of worshippers at St Francis Catholic church in the town of Owo, Ondo state.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele described the killings as ‘more than expected’ for the fact that it happened in a church where unarmed citizens went to worship their maker.

He explained that the Fulani herdsmen, majorly northerners who perpetrated the act are the problems of Nigeria and that citizens must vote against them in 2023.

He called on churches in South West to build strong security system and urged citizens not to vote for governors that don’t take their security serious.

‘’Nigeria’s problem is from the north and that’s why we must not vote for a northern president in 2023. We must be extremely careful because voting for a northerner will only push us to another terrorist, they come from the north.

“Churches have to come together now as one body, the South-west is now invaded with terrorists, herdsmen are all terrorists, the Miyetti Allah group should be proscribed, they are terrorists and I have warned against this before.

“Churches must build a serious security system and the governor who doesn’t take security serious must not be voted for in 2023. We have Amotekun but what are the South-west governors doing with it? Not all of them accepted it and it’s affecting the operation of the security system. The governor who doesn’t care about the people will see the warrant of God.’’

Primate Ayodele revealed that the terrorists have planted explosives in so many churches in the South west and warned Christians to brace up.

“This attack is more than expected, and they have planted explosives in so many churches in South west, this is just the beginning if we don’t brace up, while we are praying, we should be vigilant physically. This is not a religious matter, these are criminals.’’

“I wonder if the government of the day is happy about these killings, I warned against religious crisis and this is about to happen. Lives were lost in the deadly massacre but what can the government do than make noise?’’

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele urged South West governors to create laws that will take out herdsmen in the zone to wherever they came from in a way to protect citizens from their evil practices.

“Nigeria is on a time bomb, we must not relent, we need to be careful of this herdsmen, someone who doesn’t look like a Yoruba should not be given houses in Yoruba land again, we need to protect ourselves, this is terrible.’’

‘’We must not allow this satanic terrorism in our South west states especially in Lagos, the government needs to involve all churches in this fight against terrorism because it’s just a matter of time before it spreads here. Let’s cancel herdsmen in South west, they are terrorists, there should be a law to cancel them in South West, they are not part of us, they are foreigners and killers, take a look at their actions in the past, terrorism is within them.’’

“We are not saying anyone should fight, there are cautions Christians need to take, we need to wake up in South West.’’