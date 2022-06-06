Owo attack mind-blowing, assailants must be brought to justice – Ogunbiyi 

The governorship candidate of Accord in Osun State, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, is deeply pained by yesterday’s killing of innocent people worshiping at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street.

He decried the satanic attack and urged security operatives and concerned stakeholders to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to justice.

Condemning the attack, Ogunbiyi at his party office in Osogbo stated: “Yesterday was indeed a black day for our countrymen and women in Owo. Our hearts are shattered and the hope of many was dashed. The attack is a height of inhumanity and mind-blowing.

“With a heavy heart, we watched as the church of God was desecrated and people were murdered in a gruesome manner. This is an attack on our sensitivity and every available resource must be annexed to hunt down the assailants and bring them to justice.

“At this trying time, I join other good people of Osun to commiserate with our people in Owo, particularly families of the those who lost their lives to the horrible and monstrous attack. I extend my condolences to Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye as well as the Catholic Church and the executive governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN.”