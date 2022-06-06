Owo: Atiku expresses sadness over attack

Former Vice President of Nigeria and Presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has expressed sadness over the loss of lives following the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa, in Owo, Ondo State.

Atiku in a press release issued Sunday by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe condemned in strongest terms the attack and any such attack on a worship centre as unacceptable.

“Any attack on innocent citizens indeed of a gathering of worshippers in any place in Nigeria stands condemned; it is a red line,” Atiku said.

“My prayers are with the people of Owo, especially families of the deceased. I do hope that the state government and relevant security agencies will leave no stones unturned in apprehending the criminals.

“I condole with all the affected families; the St. Francis Catholic Church Owa-luwa; the body of Catholic faithful in Nigeria and the people and government of Ondo State.

“Even as I pray that some day, very soon, we shall have a lasting solution to these painful episodes, I urge the security agencies not to relent in their efforts to fish out the culprits and bring them to justice.” Atiku advised