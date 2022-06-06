Owo: Abidoye condemns attack, commiserates with Ondo government

The Chairman and Spiritual Father, Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide Ayo ni o, Prophet Samuel Abidoye, has condemned Sunday’s attack on worshippers of Owo Catholic Church, where many were killed as several others sustained life-threatening injuries.

Prophet Abidoye in a statement issued at the Church International Headquarters, Galilee Land, Orile-Igbon, described the incident as ungodly, and capable of threatening the foundation and existence of Nigeria.

He described the perpetrators of the gory attack as evil, saying they have sinned against God and should be ready to face the wrath of the most high God.

Expressing concern on the spate of insecurity across the country, the cleric insisted that the Federal Government had failed in its efforts to secure the country, wondering why it has become a crime to go to church to worship.

“As members of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide AYO NI O, we are deeply saddened by yesterday’s shooting and bombing at a Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State. While every death is tragic, a mass shooting in a church of God feels especially personal, and I want to acknowledge that many of us are hurting” he noted.

Prophet Abidoye mourned the senseless loss of innocent lives and sent deepest condolences to the government and people of Ondo State, the Catholic community and all that are affected by the dastardly act of violence.

The Spiritual Father called on government at all levels as well as agencies concerned to find a meaningful solution to such heinous killing before the whole society is wiped out of existence.

Abidoye opined and expressed the hope that all hands will be put on deck to see that such things will never happen in any part of the country again.

The cleric added that “those who have perpetrated this must be fished out and brought to book. We share in this grief and once again we offer our condolences”.