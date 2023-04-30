Owner of popular transport company, Iyare Motors, is dead

The Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Iyare Motors, which is located in Benin, Edo State, Abel Omoruyi, is dead.

The development was confirmed in a statement by the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Saturday.

According to available information, Omoruyi died on Friday night.

Obaseki said Omoruyi would be sorely missed by the people of the state, describing him as a “thoroughbred businessman and philanthropist extraordinaire”.

He said: “He was a visionary, beacon of hope, and a rare breed of leader who epitomized the very best of the human spirit.

“His unwavering commitment to excellence, doggedness, and penchant for innovation will remain a shining example for generations to come.”