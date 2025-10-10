Owner of Delta controversial orphanage surrenders to NAPTIP

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) says Christopher Nwoye, the owner of Happy Home Orphanage, a controversial facility in Asaba, the Delta State capital, has surrendered to the agency.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Press Officer of NAPTIP, Vincent Adekoye, on Thursday in Abuja.

NAPTIP had in two statements on September 17 and 26, 2025 said that Nwoye was evading arrest.

Adekoye said that four other women from the state who were laying claim to some of the children rescued from the orphanage were currently being quizzed by the agency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspect (Nwoye) was said to have accommodated in his orphanage children allegedly stolen from Kano, Gombe and other states in the northern region.

The NAPTIP Press Officer said that more than 70 children were discovered in the orphanage during a raid by operatives of the agency in June.

He said that some of the children, alleged to have been bought by the orphanage, were rescued by the agency during the raid.

Adekoye revealed that among the 70 children found in the orphanage were 15 newborn babies, with eight of them rescued, and traced to be part of those allegedly stolen from Kano and Gombe States.

Speaking on the development, the Director-General of the agency, Hajia Binta Adamu-Bello, said that since the suspect had surrendered himself to the agency, investigation would commence in earnest.

Adamu-Bello said: “Mr Christopher Nwoye gave himself up today when he arrived at the Headquarters of NAPTIP, Abuja, in the company of his lawyer and women.

“He had before now turned down all entreaties to report to the agency for investigations.

“It is important to restate that the rescue operation by NAPTIP operatives at Happy Home Orphanage was not an abduction as the agency does not engage in such condemnable act.

“The action was a lawful undertaking under the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015, which empowers NAPTIP to investigate, rescue, and prosecute cases of trafficking, abduction, and related offences.

“It is very important that Mr Nwoye is in our facility now in connection with the alleged stolen children that were traced to his orphanage and rescued by operatives of NAPTIP.

“His presence is crucial to the ongoing investigation.

“It is also important for stakeholders, including the media to know that NAPTIP remains neutral in this matter.”

According to Adamu-Bello, the children were rescued and are in a protective shelter with the best care pending the conclusion of the investigation.

The NAPTIP boss clarified that the children were not being forced to embrace another religion, and they would not be forced to do so.

She said that the women who claimed ownership of the children and refused to respond to the agency’s invitation earlier were also in the agency facility, and were being interrogated to ascertain their claims

Adamu-Bello added that the matter would be thoroughly investigated to uncover the truth, including the conduct of DNA before a final decision would be taken on the parenthood of the children involved.