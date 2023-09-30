Owner found dead in his hotel room, police begin probe

The Managing Director of a popular hotel in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, has been found dead in one of the hotel rooms.

Spokesperson of the police in the state, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the development to newsmen on Friday.

The spokesman off the Kwara State Police Command stated that a supervisor at the hotel reported a suspected homicide to the police in Ilorin on Thursday.

The Chief Superintendent of Police added that a team of detectives was immediately dispatched to the hotel and the deceased was found lying motionless on the hotel room bed.

Ajayi stated that the body showed no sign of physical violence and assured that the police would investigate the cause of death further.

He said: “Doctors at a hospital confirmed the hotel boss dead and the body was deposited in a morgue pending autopsy.

“Details of the investigation will be made public as soon as possible.”