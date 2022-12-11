Owerri residents defy sit-at-home order despite attacks

Owerri, the Imo State capital, witnessed a beehive of commercial and social activities on Saturday despite the attacks and killing of some persons across parts of the state by gunmen suspected to be enforcing the sit-at-home order given by Simon Ekpa, a known pro-Biafra agitator.

Our correspondent who monitored the situation around the town on Saturday observed that people went about their normal activities.

The Imo State University junction in Owerri was bubbling as usual, as the gridlock it was known for was visible.

At the Imo State University, couples wedded at the St Joseph’s Chaplaincy with relatives and guests in attendance.

Mbari Street saw some students carrying out their end-of-the-year party even as the ‘Sisters With A Goal Initiative and Ordinary Citizens Platform’ carried out their 2022 International Human Rights Day Civil Society and Media Conversation on Justice programme nearby.

Our correspondent also observed that preparations for a wedding reception were ongoing at the City Orimary School playground on the ever-busy Wetheral Road.

The Government House Roundabout and the Ama JK were also alive as motorists and businesses went on.

Gunmen had on Friday attacked various parts of Owerri and its environs killing people.

Some of the persons killed were Prince Chidi Iheme, elder brother to Nollywood actor, Osita Iheme popularly known as Pawpaw.

Also, a policeman was allegedly killed at the 7UP junction at Orji on the Owerri-Okigwe Road.

Four persons were also killed at Umuna in the Onuimo Local Government Area and at Umunachi in the Isiala Mbano LGA, respectively.

Also, two expatriates supervising the construction of the Owerri – Okigwe Road were kidnapped.

The state Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Martin Eke, was attacked at Ubommiri in the Mbaitoli LGA while on his way to a rally conducted by the members of the All Progressives Congress.





