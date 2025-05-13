Owa’s Coronation Cup enters quarterfinals

The Owa Clement Adesuyi Haastrup Ajimoko III Coronation Invitational Football Cup Competition, tagged: “Owa Ajimoko Coronation Cup 2025,” has entered into the quarterfinal stage.

Two exciting concluding preliminary matches were played on Monday at the football pitch of Ilesa Grammar School in Ilesa, Osun State.

In the day’s first encounter, Ibokun United edged Obokun FA 2-1 victory in a fiercely contested game.

Later in the day, Ijesa All Stars clashed with Eagle Stars FC in another gripping tie.

It ended 2-1 in favour of Ijesa All Stars.

With these results, the eight quarter finalists for the Owa Ajimoko Coronation Cup 2025 have now emerged:

1. Don Timmy FC

2. Ijesa Golden Warriors FC

3. Flourish FC, Iyere Ijesa

4. Crown FA

5. Ijesa Golden Stars, Osu

6. Awara FC, Iwara Ijesa

7. Ijesa All Stars

8. Eagle Star.

The quarterfinal matches are scheduled to kick off on Thursday at Ilesa Grammar School football pitch.

The tournament is one of the major activities lined up to commemorate the coronation of the Owa Obokun Adimula and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland, Owa Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, Ajimoko III.

