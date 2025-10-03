Owa wades into tussle in US, Canada chapter of Ijesa group

The Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, Ajimoko III, has waded into the lingering leadership tussle within the National Council of Egbe Omo Obokun of Ijesaland in the United States and Canada.

For more than five years, the USA chapter of the association had been rocked by internal crises and divisions, despite several efforts by prominent Ijesa sons and daughters, including the late Owa, Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran.

According to Oba Haastrup, his own interventions have also failed to fully restore peace and unity.

In a strongly worded statement obtained by The Eagle Online on Thursday, Oba Haastrup expressed regret over the situation.

He said the prolonged conflict was threatening to further weaken ties among Ijesa sons and daughters in the diaspora.

To safeguard unity, he announced decisive measures aimed at preventing the crisis from deepening.

Among his directives, the Owa Obokun declared that the Canada Chapter should stand independently, representing Ijesas in Canada, with full autonomy to conduct its own elections.

He also ordered the indefinite suspension of the proposed national election scheduled for October 5, 2025, stating that each chapter across North America should focus on electing its own leaders and managing its affairs without interference.

He assured that the outcomes of such elections would be recognised by him and the Owa-in-Council.

Oba Haastrup added that this arrangement would remain in place for at least three years, after which the possibility of reviving a national body would be reconsidered.

Meanwhile, sources confirmed that Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, on Tuesday had a meeting with the two chairperson candidates, Prince Samuel Babalola from the Chicago chapter, and Engr. Ayoola Odeyemi, from New York, alongside the electoral committee.

At the meeting, he allegedly ordered Engr. Odeyemi to step down for peace, stating that the group should avoid elections and select one candidate.

This decision, according to people from Engr. Odeyemi’s campaign group, did not seem fair but out of respect for the royal stool, agreed.

They then demanded a refund of $1,000 paid for the nomination form.

Reacting to the dissolution of the national council, Hon. Adewale Alonge from Indianapolis Chapter said: “This forum will soon fall apart as people ask for a refund of their money and go back to their local chapters.

“That indeed is the tragedy of these past few weeks of hope raised and dashed.

“We were all excited about the possibility of reconciliation after over three years of self-inflected paralysis fighting over elective positions.

“This national council never fights over Ijesa development.

“It’s always about who wins the chairperson position at all and any cost as if that position is the key to the treasury.”

Also, Olori Funmilayo Adedeji from Calgary Chapter, Canada expressed disappointment that the committee, which met with the monarch, failed to fully brief members on the reasons behind his directive for two chairmanship candidates to step down.

The source revealed that Haastrup’s decision was prompted by a petition from Special Apostle John Adejuyigbe from Pennsylvania/Delaware Chapter, which led to an emergency meeting with the two chairpersons.

Concerned that the elections could spark another prolonged crisis, the monarch reportedly asked one candidate to step down in the presence of both contestants, even offering compensation to maintain the peace.

While some members supported Kabiyesi’s stance, others criticised the pressure mounted on the monarch, warning that it undermines unity.