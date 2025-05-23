Owa Obokun coronation: Tinubu seeks stronger ties with traditional rulers

President Bola Tinubu has reiterated the importance of deeper collaboration between traditional authorities and all levels of government in ensuring inclusive and sustainable development.

The President stated this in Ilesa on Friday during the coronation of the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Owa Clement Haastrup, an event attended by prominent figures from across the country.

Tinubu, in his address that was read by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, called for deeper collaboration between traditional authorities and government at all levels.

“Let us work hand in hand to confront the challenges facing our people and deliver meaningful change — change that is visible in schools, markets, roads, and in the dignity of every citizen,” he stated.

President Tinubu emphasised that Nigeria’s cultural diversity remains a strength that enriches the nation’s identity rather than a burden.

He noted: “Within our royal institutions, we find deep wells of wisdom, guardianship, and moral authority.

“The role of traditional rulers remains central in promoting communal harmony, resolving conflicts, and fostering grassroots development.”

He continued, “In this light, I charge Your Majesty to continue being a pillar of unity and a bridge between the past and the promise of tomorrow.”

“Our nation yearns for peace, equity, and progress, and traditional rulers like yourself have a vital role to play in achieving this vision.

“May your palace be a sanctuary of justice, dialogue, and service,” the President added.

He congratulated Owa Haastrup, recognising the monarch’s personal journey of service, leadership, and wisdom.

“You embody the noble virtues this throne demands—humility, courage, intellect, and compassion.

“I am confident that under your reign, the cultural splendour of Ijesaland will not only be preserved but elevated to new heights,” Tinubu said.

The President also urged indigenes to support the royal father to ensure Ijesaland experiences further development.

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, former Vice Presidents Atiku Abubakar and Namadi Sambo, alongside former Osun State Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Dr Deji Adeleke, Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Soun of Ogbomoso Oba Afolabi Olaoye, Owaloko of Iloko Ijesa Oba Hakeem Ogungbangbe, and many others graced the occasion held at the historic Obokungbusi Hall, Ilesa.

Speaking at the event, Governor Adeleke assured the monarch that his administration would maintain an open door for Public-Private Partnerships in all areas that would enhance Ijesaland’s development.

He also announced the upgrade of Ilesa General Hospital to a Teaching Hospital for the University of Ilesa, stating that this development would transform the host community into a centre of medical excellence.

Owa Haastrup, dressed in white ‘ofii’ material with a beaded crown adorning his head, acknowledged the presence of distinguished guests and the enthusiasm of his subjects, promising to continue working for the development of his domain.

