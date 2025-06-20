Owa Haastrup: My wife is an authentic Yoruba lady

Owa Obokun Adimula and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland, His Imperial Majesty, Owa Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, Ajimoko III, has risen in stout defence of his wife, Olori Omolara Oluwatoyin Haastrup, declaring categorically that she is a full-blooded and authentic Yoruba lady.

The rebuttal, contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, rubbishes a report by an online publication that classified her as an “Igbo Lady”.

In the statement issued on behalf of the Palace and Paramount Ruler by Lady Dupe Ajayi Gbadebo, a veteran journalist and lawyer, the Palace frowned at the misconceived description of Olori Omolara Haastrup, and corrected the warped narratives concerning the Olori’s Yoruba heritage and ancestry.

The statement said: “Contrary to the misleading narrative currently circulating on social media, Olori Omolara Oluwatoyin Sherifat Haastrup (née Akinsanya), the wife of His Imperial Majesty, Owa Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, Ajimoko III, Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland, is UNEQUIVOCALLY AND PROUDLY OF YORUBA HERITAGE.

“She hails from the ancient town of Ota in Ogun State, with ancestral roots deeply embedded in the Awori sub-ethnic group of the Yoruba people.

“Her lineage, through both paternal and maternal lines, as well as her grandparents, is entirely Yoruba. It is therefore inaccurate, misleading, and deeply disrespectful to misrepresent her identity as Igbo. This fabrication not only undermines her personal and cultural dignity, but also distorts the rich history and harmony among the diverse ethnic communities of Nigeria.”

The Palace then traced the genealogy of Olori Omolara to prove her ancestry beyond all reasonable doubts:

It added: “Olori Omolara was born to the Akinsanya Family of Idole Compound, Ota Aworiland. People in the community, including family and friends, because of her fair complexion, call her “Oyinbo Idole” to this day. Her late father, Alhaji Nureni Adisa Akinsanya, was a direct descendant of the distinguished Idowu Ojumo Oke-Olota family of Ota Aworiland, a lineage deeply rooted in Yoruba tradition and culture.

“Her late mother, Alhaja Faidat Funke Fowoshere (née Fayemi), was a noble daughter of Ilogbo, Ota. A woman of remarkable spiritual stature who held the highly respected title of Iya Sunna of the Ilogbo Asowo Central Mosque, she descended from the revered Abibat Abegbe Fayemi of the Idu Aro compound. Olori’s maternal grandfather, Muftau Fayemi, also hailed from this honourable Yoruba lineage, further grounding her heritage in longstanding cultural and religious leadership. While she was named Omolara Oluwatoyin Sherifat Akinsanya, her immediate younger sibling twins were named Lutifat Taiwo Akinsanya Adigun and Kudiratu Kehinde Akinsanya Otesile.”

