Owa Haastrup mourns Oba Adetona, condoles with Gov. Abiodun 

The Owa Obokun Adimula and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland, Owa Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, Ajimoko III, has commiserated with the Governor of Ogun State, Prince ‘Dapo Abiodun, the Government and good people of the state, as well as all the sons and daughters of Ijebuland on the passing of Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, Ogbagba II, the Awujale of Ijebuland.

Owa Haastrup also hailed the appointment of Olor’ogun Sonny Folorunsho Kuku, renowned endocrinologist, consummate businessman and co-Founder of The EKO Hospitals, as the Regent, or Acting Awujale of Ijebuland.

He prayed to God to increase the regent’s wisdom and understanding as he oversees the affairs of the Ijebu traditional council during this transitional period.

Owa Obokun Adimula said though Oba Adetona joined his ancestors at the ripe age of 91, his passing is a colossal loss not only to his family, the people of Ijebuland and Ogun State, but Nigeria in general.

The Owa described the late Awujale as a quintessential and principled Oba, who spoke truth to power whenever it mattered most, a great leader who did his utmost to uplift Ijebuland in all ramifications.

Owa Haastrup also acknowledged the invaluable contributions of late Oba Adetona to the growth and development of Ijebuland, Ogun State, and Nigeria.

He said his 65 years reign was impactful, and remains, perhaps, the longest for any monarch not only in Yorubaland, but Nigeria as a whole.

He said the late Awujale will be remembered for putting Ijebuland emphatically on the world map through the phenomenal annual Ojude Oba festival, which he repositioned and turned into an international tourist programme. Today, Ojude Oba is a signpost for the establishment of annual day of celebration in many cities and towns across Yorubaland.

Owa Haastrup condoled with the family and people of Ijebuland for this irreparable loss, and prayed that almighty Allah will forgive Oba Adetona all his sins and grant him aljanah Firdaus. Amen.

