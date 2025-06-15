Owa Haastrup consoles Oba Abolarin on wife’s death

The Owa Obokun Adimula and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, Ajimoko III, has condoled with Oba Adedokun Abolarin, the Orangun of Oke-Ila in Osun State, on the demise of his wife, Olori Solape Christiana.

The wife of the prominent traditional ruler in Osun State passed to eternity on June 9, 2025 after a brief illness, a statement had earlier confirmed.

A respected public servant and businesswoman, Olori Abolarin was renowned and widely admired for her poise, unflinching dedication to community development, and unwavering support of her husband’s philanthropic and traditional leadership.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Owa Haastrup expressed his heartfelt sympathy to Oba Abolarin, saying: “Your Royal Majesty,

“It is with deep sorrow that I received the news of the passing of your beloved wife, Olori Solape. My heart goes out to you for this huge loss as I know how much she meant to you and your Kingdom.

“Queen Solape was a woman of grace, dignity, and compassion, whose presence touched many lives within and beyond the walls of the palace, as well as the borders of Oke-Ila. Her legacy of love, kindness, strength, and service to the Kingdom and humanity will forever remain in our hearts and, indeed, in the hearts of the many whose paths crossed with hers.

“Kabiyesi, I cannot imagine the pain and heartache you are feeling right now. But I pray God to comfort you, your children and royal family, give you the strength to bear the immense loss and grief, and grant the spirit of Olori Solape a sweet repose. I will keep you in my thoughts and prayer.

“Please, accept my heartfelt condolences.”

