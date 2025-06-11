Owa Haastrup appoints industrialist as Yeye Owa of Ijesaland 

The Owa Obokun Adimula and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland, Owa Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, Ajimoko III, has conferred the chieftaincy title of Yeye Owa of Ijesaland on renowned industrialist, Dame Eunice Olayinka Obaleye, owner of Yinka Oba Foam Nigeria Limited, Ilesa, Osun State.

The conferment of the title on the octogenarian industrialist was confirmed by the Owa Obokun Adimula in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Obaleye was conferred with the title in “recognition of her profound knowledge, experience, and discernment; and deep appreciation of her unquestionable interest in the unity, peace and progress of Ijesaland.

“Mama’s dedication and contributions to the development of Ijesaland are unparalleled.

“For decades, she has worked assiduously not only to make her company, Yinka Oba Foam Nigeria Limited, a leader in their area of business with their high quality products, she has also been providing employment and great opportunities for countless Ijesa sons and daughters, thereby helping to build a strong economy, locally and nationally.

“Mama’s significant contributions and impact are not lost on the Federal Government of Nigeria which, under President Goodluck Jonathan, conferred on her the national honour of the Member of the Order of Niger (MON).

“The Methodist Church also honoured her with its highest award-Knight of John Wesley. It is for her undiluted dedication to Ijesaland, resilience and reliability, and selfless service to humanity, that I confer on Mama the title of Yeye Owa of Ijesaland.

“Congratulations.”

In her acceptance letter, Dame Obaleye thanked Owa Haastrup profusely for the great honour done her, saying she accepts the title with “profound gratitude and humility”.

She added: “I am aware of the immense responsibilities the role demands.

“Which include but not limited to providing wise counsel and guidance to our great monarch, foster unity and harmony among our people, support initiatives, promoting the welfare and development of Ijesaland.

“I pledge to uphold the dignity and tradition of our royal family as my strength permits while working tirelessly for the prosperity, happiness and advancement of Ijesaland.”

Thanking Owa Haastrup, once again, for the honour, Dame Obaleye prayed: “May Ijesaland prosper and be peaceful under the blessings of our ancestors.”

