Overspeeding vehicle kills one, injures another in Ondo

Ezekiel SonAllah, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Ondo State, has confirmed the killing of a hawker by an overspeeding vehicle in Akure on Friday.

The Sector Command told the News Agency of Nigeria that another hawker was severely injured in the accident.

The accident occurred along Airport Road, Oba-Ile.

The Sector Commander said the driver of the vehicle ran away without reporting to the law enforcement agencies.

“The corpse of the dead victim has been deposited in the morgue while the injured person has been taken to the hospital for treatment,” he said

SonAllah urged motorists to obey traffic rules and avoid overspending in the interest of their lives and those of other road users.

Some eyewitnesses told NAN that an unregistered Toyota Camry hit the two hawkers who were selling mobile phone accessories.

They said the driver ran away after the accident.