Over N11 billion #EndSARS claims paid so far – NIA

The Nigerian Insurers Association has said insurers had paid over N11 billion as claims for losses suffered during the 2020 #EndSARS protest.

The chairman of the Nigerian Insurers Association, Ganiyu Musa, disclosed this during a news briefing in Lagos on Tuesday.

Musa said: “As at January, insurers have paid over N11 billion as claims that arose from the #EndSARS protest of 2020.”

According to him, NIA will continue to emphasise the need for insurance companies to pay all genuine insurance claims and will not hesitate to sanction erring member companies.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that insurers as at October 2021 had paid over N9 billion as claims of possible N20 billion estimated from the protest.

Hence, the operators paid additional N2 billion between October 2021 and January.

The Association had put the number of insured businesses that were affected as a result of the protest at about 2,000.

Protesters under the banner of #EndSARS had trooped out in Nigeria’s major towns and cities in October 2020 demanding an end to police brutality and a comprehensive reform of the police in the country.

The two-week protest, which was initially peaceful, suddenly turned violent after it was hijacked by hoodlums.