Over 97% of land in Nigeria not formally titled – Minister

The Federal government has revealed that over 97 percent of lands in Nigeria are not formally titled, limiting their use as collateral for loans as well as reducing its market value.

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa, made this known during a workshop exercise on land titling registration and documentation programme in Lagos on Tuesday

He said the ministry, as part of efforts to unlock the economic power of land in Nigeria, plans to improve land title to 50 percent in the next ten years.

Dangiwa said the initiative was aimed at modernising land administration, and making land a viable asset for wealth creation, house delivery and inclusive growth.

He added that with this initiative, states can now commence digitisation of land registries, integrate geographic information systems and adopt global best practices, which have already been implemented in Lagos State.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was also at the event, commended the Federal Government for the initiative to unlock the economic power of lands.

Sanwo-Olu said electronic land documentation is the only way forward to reduce physical interference and build a future where land rights are secured.

In the same vein, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu launched the pilot phase of the state’s Identifier Project, an advanced digital addressing system aimed at streamlining house numbering and street naming across the state.

Speaking, Sanwo-Olu said the initiative will provide every property in Lagos with a unique digital identity, enhancing navigation, emergency response, and service delivery.

The project will begin in Ikeja next week, using QR codes and local government-specific colour codes to allow residents, officials, and service providers to access property information instantly.

“This is about using technology as an enabler to resolve land issues. If you can get a property’s address, all necessary information about it will be accessible,” Sanwo-Olu said, commending the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda for modernising land administration.

Special Adviser to the Governor on e-GIS and Urban Development, Dr. Olajide Babatunde, described the Identifier Project as a step towards modernising Lagos’ infrastructure, with potential benefits in security, revenue generation, and urban management.

Post Views: 15