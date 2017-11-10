Over 7,000 for 2017 DIVCCON in Abuja

Over 7,000 Anglican faithfuls from Nigeria and in the diaspora are coming for the seventh Divine Commonwealth Conference holding at the Ecumenical Centre Abuja from November 13 to 17, 2017.

In an interview with newsmen in Abuja, the Primate of Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Nicholas Okoh, said the theme for this year’s conference is: “I Have The Man Jesus.”

Okoh said it is to provide opportunity for the people of God to gather for fellowship, invest in Jesus and “to seek the face of God who is the beginning and finisher of our faith”.

He explained that the conference would concentrate in strengthening the faith of the people that “even though the economy may be biting hard, you may not have anyone to help you but you have someone and that someone is God”.

Primate Okoh said the inspiration for DIVCCON came as a result of meditation.

He said: “We discovered that most of the meetings that we have, though avenues for prayers, worship and all sorts of things, they are essentially administrative meetings.

“So, I felt, under God’s guidance, that we should just gather for the purpose of spirituality, do nothing else.

“Speak to edify people, ministrations, prayers, fellowship and let people who are not necessary Anglicans come to join in worshipping and praising the Almighty God.”