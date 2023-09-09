According to the country’s interior ministry, the quake – measuring magnitude 6.8 – sent people rushing into the streets in Marrakesh and other cities.
Many of the deaths were said to be in hard-to-reach mountain areas – and at least 153 people were injured.
- Over 600 people have died after a powerful earthquake struck central Morocco.
It struck just after 23:00 local time, at a relatively shallow depth 71km (44 miles) south-west of Marrakesh, according to the US Geological Survey.
Unverified video clips on X (formerly Twitter) show damaged buildings and rubble-strewn streets.
BBC
