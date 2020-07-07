Over 600 shops belonging to Nigerian traders in Ghana have been opened to business by the Ghanaian government having been under lock and key for over six months.

The President, National Association of Nigerian Traders, Dr. Ken Ukaoha, disclosed this during a solidarity visit to the Chairman/CEO of the Nigeria in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Tuesday, in Abuja.

Ukaoha stated that the visit to NIDCOM was to commend and appreciate Dabiri-Erewa for her untiring and unrelenting efforts in resolving the lockdown of Nigerian shops in Ghana for over six months.

Ukaoha believes that the ECOWAS protocol of Free Movement of Persons, Goods and Services shouldn’t be observed in the breach, but rather be observed in the spirit of brotherhood and diplomatic reciprocity.

Dabiri-Erewa thanked NANTS for appreciating NIDCOM’s role.

She thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that the intervention was multi-level, especially at the highest level of diplomacy and bilateral relations between Ghana and Nigeria.

Dabiri-Erewa urged Nigerian traders in Ghana to always obey the laws of their host country and conduct themselves with respect and dignity.

It could be recalled that shops belonging to Nigerian traders in Ghana have been on lockdown since December 2019.