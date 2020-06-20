The Kaura Youth Coalition and National Association of Takad Youths on Saturday urged security agencies to dislodge a militia camp on Zangang Hill, Kaura Local Government Area, south of Kaduna State.

The groups made the call in a joint statement signed by their Presidents, Derek Christopher and Abin Vincent respectively, in Kafanchan.

According to the statement, the hill has become a breeding ground for militias, with over 600 armed men with sophisticated weapons currently taking refuge there.

“The groups said: We are calling on the security outfits to intensify efforts in dislodging the militia camp on the Zangang hill top, where over 600 militia are wielding heavy weapons.

“It is on the same hill camp that the Takad, Fulani and Sholio natives were unapologetically slaughtered at will, especially the killings that occurred in Zangang and Addu recently.”

They alleged plundering of their land by the militias, noting that illegal mining of tin was fast becoming the order of the day.

They said: “The purpose of attacks is about the mineral deposits and the green vegetation of the entire southern Kaduna, of which Kaura is no exception.

“There is also an ongoing illegal mining of tin being carried out by the natives of Ganawuri; they usually sell the products in Jos, Plateau.”

They commended the security forces over the recent arrest of two Ganawuri and three Fulani militia, allegedly caught removing roofs of buildings in Zangang.

They, however, requested the Police in Kaura to step up investigations and ensure the arrest and prosecution of people terrorising their community.

The groups also urged the state government to create additional police outposts and increase military presence in the community and the entire southern Kaduna.

NAN reports that Zangang community has become one of the hotspots of attacks in Southern Kaduna in recent times.