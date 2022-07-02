Over 60 countries to watch WACON 2022

Some of the world’s leading broadcasters will beam the opening ceremony and all 28 matches of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2022 around the globe.

The Women’s AFCON is Africa’s leading women’s sport competition. It features some of the continent’s top players, including Nigeria (and FC Barcelona) star Asisat Oshoala, Cameroon’s Ajara Nchout Njoya (Inter Milan), South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana (Atletico Madrid) and many other global stars who ply their trade in major United States, European and African Leagues.

Morocco’s Arryadia, the host broadcaster, will ensure that the tournament is accessible to the host nation, with beIN Sport also another option for locals.

Some of the top broadcasters who will show the tournament across sub-Saharan Africa include Canal+, SuperSport and StarTimes, while beIN Sport will broadcast the tournament across North Africa and the Middle East, as well as on its channels in the Asia-Pacific region.

In Europe, beIN Sport will cover France. In the UK, BBC will broadcast the tournament on radio and also across a number of countries.

Nordic fans will be able to watch on NENT’s sport channels.

There is an additional 24 Free to Air TV stations in Africa who have secured the rights to the event.

Earlier this week and for the first time in the competition’s history, CAF announced that it will have a superstar team of onsite TV analysts and commentators for the competition.

CAF has assembled a legendary line up comprising of renowned former Indomitable Lionesses’ captain Christine Manie, former Banyana Banyana international Amanda Dlamini, former Super Falcons goalkeeper Rachael Ayegba, and former Carthage Eagles stalwart Haifa Guedri to add their considerable knowledge and experience to enhance CAF’s international broadcast of the tournament.

They will colour the content alongside experienced TV commentators that will include Gaelle Moudio and Laetitia Dembo, accomplished TV presenters and commentators respectively from Cameroon and DR Congo, as the main hosts, alongside renowned commentators Benjamin Graham (CAF, WAFU, FIFA tournaments) and Duane Dell’oca (Olympics).