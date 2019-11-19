It is set to be a night of energetic and intense entertainment as various African superstars have been slated to perform at the 6th edition of the All Africa Music Awards, scheduled to hold at Eko Convention Centre of Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The star-studded main awards ceremony will begin at 7:30 pm with Red carpets commencing at 4pm.

The 6th AFRIMA is sponsored by the Pan African bank, Ecobank; Africa’s telecom giant, MTN; Africa’s media network company, Daar Group; and global beverage brand, Coca-cola.

Over 500 African music superstars are expected to arrive in Lagos, Nigeria from around the continent for the 6th AFRIMA celebration.

Rendering outstanding performance to over 4,000 live audiences is Nigeria’s Legendary singer, 2 Baba; Congolese star, Fally Ipupa; South African rapper, Nasty C; Tanzanian Afropop star, Rayvanny; Ghana’s Afro-pop, dancehall and reggae act, Stonebwoy; and Egyptian singer, Mohamed Ramadan.

Joining their African counterpart on the 6th AFRIMA stage is Mauritanian Star songstress, Mallouma; Congolese Singer, Ferre Gola; Togolese Energetic duo artistes, Toofan; and Moroccan favourite, Yann ‘Sine.

Also from South Africa is Electro music star, Master KG; Pop star Nadia Nakai; talented Hip-hop act, Tellaman; Star rapper, Kaligraph Jones; and songstress, Nikita Kering, from Kenya; and Nigeria superstars, including Mr. Eazi, Teni, Fireboy, Praiz and Skiibi.

Olisah Adibua, Associate Co-producer and Jury member, AFRIMA, comments: “We have seen African music and arts industry grow, although haphazardly, but AFRIMA has taken up the big task to revive the industry and showcase Africa to the rest of the world. In addition, the platform has been able to use music as one of the most powerful tool to bring attention to various world issues like Xenophobia, Climate change, Economy, Population, and many more in order to create a positive change to these issues.

“The 6th AFRIMA main awards will definitely feature some of the continents best talents in great performances and entertaining showmanship, and it is good to know that most of the artistes billed to perform at the main awards are similarly impacting the creative industry of Africa just like AFRIMA is doing.”

The awards night will celebrate and reward talents and crafts of African artiste who have been nominated in the 36 categories of the awards, and also the AFRIMA Legendary awards, which is a non-voting category dedicated to honour individuals who have impacted positively to the music world using their craft, position or personality.

Preceding the main awards ceremony is AFRIMA Welcome Soiree on November 20 at the Sky Lounge of Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos from 7pm; AFRIMA Music Village, tagged: “Wild & Wo,” at Agege Stadium, Agege, Lagos, slated for November 21; and Africa Music Business Summit on November 22 at the Fantasia Hall, Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos; AFRIMA Nominees Party, an exclusive party, themed: “Fire & Ice,” at the Landmark Beach, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos; and the Awards After Party at Fantasia Hall, Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The events will be broadcast live to over 84 countries on DSTV channel 198, GOTV channel 29, Africa Independent Television, Bblack TV (France); Face TV (Uganda); CRTV (Cameroon), Gambia Radio Television Service, (GRTS), Silverbird Television (STV), Nigezie and HIP TV amongst others.

Fans of African music globally can also catch the frenzy via the AFRIMA social media handles, live stream on the AFRIMA website, and the AFRIMA App.

Tickets to the events can be purchased on the AFRIMA website: www.afrima.org.