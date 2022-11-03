Over 40,000 participants expected in Egypt for COP27

No fewer than 40,000 delegates from around the world are to participate in the 2022 United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, otherwise known as COP27.

The confirmation was contained in a statement issued by the COP27 Communication Team on Thursday.

It said the summit was expected to host one of the largest number of participants for the global climate conference ever.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the convention is scheduled to hold at a North African City of Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt between November 6 and 18.

“Diverse representation will include around 100 heads of states and governments, and tens of thousands of delegates, civil society, media and all other relevant stakeholders,” said the media team in a copy of the statement obtained by NAN.

The delegate will engage with climate and other overlapping global challenges at various levels such as the Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit, thematic days, flagship initiatives and Green Zone activities.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Ambassador Wael Aboulmagd, Special Representative to the COP27 President, said: “The Egyptian Presidency team has worked tirelessly to create an enabling environment that is conducive to successful negotiations.

“As the hosts of the COP, we are keen on bringing representative of nations and stakeholders from across the world and to provide the required momentum to address the required actions for urgent and at-scale implementation of climate commitments and pledges.”

Details by the communication team suggest that The Sharm El-Sheikh International Convention Centre would form the overall Blue Zone for COP27.

The Blue Zone is where all negotiations amongst delegates are set to take place as well as a long list of dynamic events that will be organised by Governments and accredited observers, including youth advocates and scientists.

A 22,500 square metre Green Zone is, however, where the business community, youth, civil society, academia and artists from all over the world will have an additional space to be present and participate.

The arrangement, the organisers said, was aimed to promote inclusive and dynamic dialogue and engagement among climate actors via events, exhibitions, workshops, cultural performances and talks.

Meanwhile, the Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit has been slated to take place November 7 to 8, bringing together all participating heads of state and government.

The media team said several roundtables would be held to focus on six key topics: Just Transitions, Food Security, Innovative Finance for Climate and Development, Investing in the Future of Energy, Water Security, and Climate Change and The Sustainability of Vulnerable Communities.

This, it said, was in addition to the thematic days that would centre on panel pledging opportunities, discussions and roundtables, among other side events.





