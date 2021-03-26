The National Primary Health Care Development Agency has confirmed over 300,000 people have received their first doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The NPHCDA said this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Nigeria commenced vaccination since March 5, 2021 with healthcare workers, mostly at risk to the infection being the first responders.

The agency noted that those vaccinated so far in the country made up 9.5 per cent as of March 26, 2021.

According to the agency, as of March 26, over 374,585 people have been vaccinated across 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The Nigeria immunisation agency data, published on Friday, showed that all states except Kogi had commenced vaccination against the infection in the country.

It said Kogi State was not supplied with the vaccines because their cold store was still under repair following vandalisation during the EndSARS protest.

It stated that Lagos State, the epicentre of coronavirus in the country, had vaccinated almost 92,000 people, making it the highest in the country; followed by Ogun with 36,953; Bauchi, 31,321; Kaduna, 29,426; Jigawa, 22,420; and Kwara, 20,060.

The agency noted that states with the lowest number of vaccinated people were Kebbi, Taraba, with one each, while Abia had four.

The NPHCDA said Nigerians could register for their COVID-19 vaccination by visiting its website: nphcda.gov.ng, and clicking on COVID-19 Vaccination e-registration.

NAN reports that the country received 3.94 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines March, 2, 2021.

The country recently received 300,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from telecom giant, MTN as part of its contribution to Africa.

The country hopes to vaccinate approximately 109 million of its population against the COVID-19 pandemic over a period of two years.