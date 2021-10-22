Over 20 die as as pipeline explodes in Rivers

No fewer than 20 persons have been confirmed dead following a petrol pipeline explosion in Rumuekpe, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

According to available information, those that died in the explosion, which occurred on Thursday, were mostly youths.

The explosion was said to have occurred following the activities of bunkerers.

A community, Chikwem Godwin, told newsmen that the area was notorious for oil bunkering activities.

Godwin said: “I can confirm to you that more than 20 persons died in that very incident.

“The particular place where this incident occurred is very notorious for bunkering activities.

“Youths from various communities gather there to carry out criminal activities of cutting oil pipes.

“The place is the centre of oil bunkering activities.

“There are so many oil, petrol and gas pipelines that crisscross the community.

“The pipelines are owned by some multi-national oil companies.

“NLNG also have their gas pipeline crisscross along the stretch of the community.

“Those involved in this criminal activities may have ruptured petrol pipeline, which ignited fire and burnt to death so many persons.

“This incident may have affected many families from all the neighbouring communities as many youths involved in this nefarious activities comes from different community.”

The spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police, has confirmed the explosion.

Omoni said he was yet to ascertain the number of casualties.

He said: “I can confirm the incident.

“But what I can’t confirm is the number of casualties.

“Our men are already there to ensure that there is no further carnage.”