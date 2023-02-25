Over 2.2m eligible voters expected at 4,519 polling units in Jigawa

The Independent National Electoral Commission in Jigawa State on Friday expressed its readiness to conduct Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections in 4,519 polling units.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Prof. Muhammad Lawal, disclosed this at a media briefing in Dutse.

Lawal said the commission had cleared a total of 2,292,372 eligible voters for the elections.

He also announced that sensitive and non-sensitive election materials, including Bimordal Voter Accreditation System, have been distributed to the 27 Local Government Areas of the state.

Lawal said of the registered 2,351,298 voters in the state, 1,141,808 were female and 1,209,490 were male.

The REC also said a total of 58,926 Permanent Voter Cards, which were found wanting, either for dual registration or other related problems, were not issued to the owners.

He said further that the commission had successfully monitored all parties’ campaign activities in the state without any major setback.

He said: “We’ve also conducted pre-election briefing for foreign and domestic observers, as well as political parties in the state.

“So far, the commission has been putting in its best to ensure a free, fair, credible and all-inclusive general election.

“As major stakeholders, I enjoin all to join hands with the commission to ensure credible elections.”