Over 197 waste collectors re-apply for PSP jobs in Oyo

The Oyo State Government has revealed that over 197 waste collectors have applied for the renewal contract of PSPs.

This was revealed on Monday by the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Hon. Abiodun Oni in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

It would be recalled that the state government recently terminated the appointment of PSPs due to the poor service delivery of waste collection, citing an instance of heaps of refuse experienced everywhere in the state which are prime breeding sites for communicable diseases.

Hence, the need to take holistic measures that would create a turnaround in the Environment Sector, while also announcing the appointment of Mottanai Recycling as the State’s waste Management consultant.

In the statement Hon. Abiodun Oni emphasized that the Oyo State government’s mandate is to ensure that its citizens stay in a clean and safe environment.

Oni however said, “reapplication does not necessarily mean automatic re-engagement, as the criteria for re-engagement must be met to achieve the cleanliness and efficiency deserving of our citizens”.

“Planting of trees, cleanliness of the environment is of great concern. It would be of the interest of the people if willing to accept the government’s disposition to waste management”, he added.

Oni further urged residents to take on some responsibilities particularly by fighting against wrong attitude to waste disposal in the state, adding that the menace would be conquered in no distant time

While admitting the new drive, Oni stressed that this administration would not relent its efforts in ensuring the success of the new architecture system on waste management in the state which he said is aimed at having and maintaining a clean and safe environment.

He stated that the said time had come for residents to appreciate and adopt the state government’s programme on waste management which in the long run would be beneficial to all

The statement stressed further that the Ministry in conjunction with its waste management consultant, Mottanai Recycling would be embarking on an emergency clean-up campaign exercise which will also mandate the appointed waste collectors to embark on household door to door collection of wastes.

Consequently, the State government has embarked on enforcement in its bid to ensure success of the emergency clean up exercise.

“To this end, there shall be no indiscriminate dumping of wastes on road medians and other open spaces”, Oni added.

Furthermore, residents, Traders and business owners are expected to pay promptly their apportioned waste bills to at least be responsible for the wastes they generate, which is part of their civic responsibilities.