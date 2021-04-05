Some gunmen on Monday attacked the Imo State Police Command headquarters and the Nigeria correctional Centre, both in Owerri, on Monday morning.

The gunmen were said to have operated with no fewer than 10 vehicles at about 2am, setting free some inmates.

A source who wanted anonymity further told the News Agency of Nigeria that no fewer than 150 suspects were released from the Police Command.

It was also gathered that no fewer than 1,500 inmates of the correctional centre were freed in the attack.

NAN reports that as at 9am on Monday, military men and other security operatives barricaded Okigwe Road, where both the police command and the correctional centre are situated.

A NAN reporter who was around the area at the time of filling of this report, observed that smoke was still coming out from the premises of the police command and the correctional centre as a result of the explosives.

A security guard attached to Imo State Government House, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the gunmen struck with dynamite.

The operative said: “The military men that were contacted to save the situation were overpowered.

“They also burnt some vehicles parked at the entrance of the command headquarters.”

The gunmen were also said to have danced and sung solidarity songs for more than 30 minutes before attacking the facilities.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the attack.

Ikeokwu, however, assured the people of the state that security agents were on top of the matter.

According to him, only the State Criminal Investigation Department of the command headquarters was attacked.

He also confirmed that some vehicles were set ablaze by the gunmen.

NAN reports that security agents had on Monday morning taken charge of the major streets in the state capital.

The incident had created palpable fear on the minds of residents who were afraid to go about their businesses.

NAN.