Over 15 persons were burnt to death on Wednesday as a tanker loaded with 33,000 litres of petrol exploded at Koko Junction axis of the Benin/Sapele Expressway in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

Scores of other passersby as well as indigenes of the nearby community were also reported to have sustained severe burnt injuries in the inferno that lasted several hours.

Also severely affected were private and commercial vehicles, as well as other makeshift buildings used as stores located close to the scene of the explosion.

Eyeswitness account at the scene of the incident disclosed that the loud noise from the explosion, which occurred around 11am on Wednesday, threw the entire area into a state of confusion.