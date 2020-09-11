No fewer than 14, 622 applicants participated in the physical and credential screening of police recruitment from the 23 local government areas of Kaduna State.

The Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Kaduna.

Jalige said the screening started on Aug. 24 and ended on September 10.

According to him, the exercise was hitch free and conducted in collaboration with officials of the Kaduna State government and representatives from the Federal Character Commission.

Jalige quoted the state Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri to have wished all the participants well and commended those who took part for their orderliness.

He assured that the committee would ensure that merit is used in the selection of the applicants and advised the candidates to await further information on the outcome of the exercise.