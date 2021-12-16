Over 1,000 victims of drug abuse in psychiatric centres in Edo

Group Leader of On Air Presenters, Abraham Ogiemwanye, on Wednesday said over 1,000 victims of hard drugs are currently in psychiatric centres in Benin City, Edo State.

The Group leader said they are willing to help government fight the menace of hard drug usage in Edo State.

The group, made up of radio station presenters, collaborated with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and Edo youths, staged a walk show in Benin City, where it highlighted the effects of abuse of hard drugs by youths.

Ogiemwanye appealed to security agencies and other law enforcement agencies to help in stemming the tide.

He said: “We just came together to join the government to fight the menace of hard drug usage, which had assumed a dangerous dimension.

“We went to the psychiatric centre and the result is so alarming.

“We want to know why this thing is getting out of hand and what the government is doing about it.

“The last record we got from the CMD of Uselu Psychiatric Hospital was that over 300 patients are in Uselu and 700 at Urora.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Edo State Council, Sir Roland Osakue, said the menace is becoming a disturbing trend in the society.

Osakue called on government to intervene, while he pleaded with youths to avoid using hard drugs.