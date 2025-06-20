Over 1,000 sickle cell warriors enrolled with Ekiti Health Insurance for free medical care

The Ekiti State Government, through its Health Insurance scheme, has registered over 1,000 sickle cell warriors into its programme.

The move is aimed at reducing the financial burden on them and improving their total wellbeing as well as health status.

Executive Director of O.A. Initiative, Dr Ayomide Olanipekun, disclosed this on Thursday during a public awareness event held in commemoration of the 2025 World Sickle Cell and Blood Donor Day at the College of Nursing Sciences, Ado Ekiti.

He said over 1,000 sickle cell warriors have been registered with the Ekiti State Health Insurance Scheme 2023 to benefit from the free health services provided by the government, since her organization started collaborating with the state government in 2023.

Dr Olanipekun, who expressed her appreciation to Governor Oyebanji for the unprecedented support received from the government since 2023, noted that the testimonies of the warriors across the state particularly about their experience at the Primary, secondary and tertiary health facilities have been that of progress.

She expressed optimism that by 2026 all sickle cell warriors in the State would have enrolled into the free health scheme to enjoy unfettered health benefits being offered by the state government. This, she said, would be made possible through awareness campaign.

Dr Olanipekun noted that the introduction of the Ekiti State Sickle Cell Policy framework document will help address Sickle Cell Disease and also improve the quality of life for individuals living with the disease, guaranteed by increase in the understanding of the disease.

“At the Centre of every treatment of our warriors is the constant need for blood transfusion, O. A. Initiative has successfully facilitated at least four successful blood donation drives with over 200 pints of blood as a token of intervention for warriors who are in critical crisis.

“We are proud to announce that EKSUTH Blood bank has deemed it fit to give every sickle cell warrior one pint of blood free whenever the need arises, this is due to our good relationship with them.”

The highpoint of the event was the presentation of an award of recognition to Governor Biodun Oyebanji for his dedication and commitment to addressing sickle cell disorder in Ekiti state through his people oriented policies which also create awareness and improve care for individuals affected by sickle cell disease.

Receiving the award of Ekiti State Warriors’ Doctor on behalf of Governor Oyebanji, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode commended the organizers of the programme for their foresight and initiative of bringing succour to those facing the challenges of sickle cell in the state.

Oyebode thanked the organisers for recognizing the Governor for his efforts aimed at repositioning the health sector and driving inclusion.

Reiterating the commitment of Governor Oyebanji’s administration to the realization of his mantra of shared prosperity, Oyebode added that the government would continue to deliver on policies that will enliven the hearts of all Ekiti residents in the drive to give them a sense of belonging.

The Governor’s media aide said he was impressed by the testimonies of the warriors, which showed that the health insurance scheme of the government had saved many of the warriors from financial embarrassment, pain and hardship associated with sickle cell management.

“I can hear the testimonies of people saying how they have benefitted from the health insurance scheme and how it impacted their lives positively by not spending their money on these health challenges again as a result of having access to free medical treatment.” Mr Oyebode affirmed.

Earlier, a panel comprising a member of the House of Assembly, Hon Ayo Adegbite; Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ekiti State chapter, Dr Emmanuel Aribasoye; President, Medical Women’s Association, Dr Bola Dele Ojo; Director General, Community Communication, Mrs Mary Oso-Omotoso had stressed the need for legislations that would help incorporate Genotype into the National Identity card and other national documents.

They also called for more awareness in churches, mosques and schools, while also making a case for well-equipped referral centre for sickle cell warriors.

In his keynote address, a professor of Paediatrics and Child Health, Prof. Oladele Olatunya commended Governor Oyebanji for his positive policy direction in the care of people living with sickle cell by capturing them in the government sponsored Health Insurance scheme that offered them free Medicare at all levels of health facilities in the state.

The Keynote speaker affirmed that the policy of government had helped reduce the financial burdens encountered by the affected families and provided them with a new lease of life.

